Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.