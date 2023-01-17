Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,418,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.