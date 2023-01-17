Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

