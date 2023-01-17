Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,536,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,536,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,087 shares of company stock worth $1,927,634. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

