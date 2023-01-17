Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

