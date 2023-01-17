Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.