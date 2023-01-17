Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.