Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Shares of ILMN opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $405.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.