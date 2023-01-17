Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

