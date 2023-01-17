Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

