HUSD (HUSD) Price Up 2.1% This Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $3,554.97 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00437591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.36 or 0.30715671 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00748930 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.