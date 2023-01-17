Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.56. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,496. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

