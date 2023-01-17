Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.14. 19,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $363.97 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

