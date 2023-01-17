Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $445,000 in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the first quarter valued at $518,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alico by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Alico Cuts Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.