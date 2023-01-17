Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 6,721 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. 35,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,644. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

