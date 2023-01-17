Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

