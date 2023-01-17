Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.74. 10,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.73 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

