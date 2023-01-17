Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.70 ($70.33) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS stock traded up €0.92 ($1.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.62 ($65.89). 268,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a one year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

