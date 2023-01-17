Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $40,154,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

