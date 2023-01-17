Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 255,759 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.