Hoylecohen LLC Sells 92 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

ADI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

