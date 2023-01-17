Hoylecohen LLC Sells 310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.06. 140,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

