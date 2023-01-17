Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 530 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 25,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,788. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

