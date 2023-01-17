Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,023. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

