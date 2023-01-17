Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 32,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.