Hoylecohen LLC Buys 272 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after acquiring an additional 968,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.00. 24,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $162.09. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

