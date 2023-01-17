Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 109,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

