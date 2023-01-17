Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.35. 32,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

