Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after acquiring an additional 101,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN remained flat at $51.09 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,893. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

