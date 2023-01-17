Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. First National Trust Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 38.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

