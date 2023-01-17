Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,953 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 634,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097,754. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

