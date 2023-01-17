Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Olin makes up approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,382. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

