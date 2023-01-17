Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $591,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 710,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

ALLY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

