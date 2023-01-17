Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFG traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. 759,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

