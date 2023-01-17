Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 509,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 303,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,174. The company has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.