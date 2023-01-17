Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 139,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,530. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.