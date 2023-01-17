Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after acquiring an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $334.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,027. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

