Hermez Network Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00019912 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $153.43 million and $307,701.25 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00232676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.24216262 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $314,009.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.