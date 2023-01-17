Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $154.40 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00019812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.40 million and approximately $308,690.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017891 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00234412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2064654 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $306,814.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.