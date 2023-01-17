Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.47 million and approximately $309,342.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00019805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00233428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2064654 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $306,814.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.