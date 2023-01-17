Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.21

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 118836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
The firm has a market cap of $872.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
