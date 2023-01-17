Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.21

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 118836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $872.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.