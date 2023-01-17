Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $422.74 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $422.74 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00014613 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003201 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009929 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 250.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,725,059 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.