Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $30.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00082396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024709 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,212,550,327 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,212,550,326.66731 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05383511 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $35,945,149.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

