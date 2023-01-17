Head-To-Head Survey: Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) & ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ScanSource has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%.

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.53 billion 0.23 $88.80 million $3.53 9.17

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A ScanSource 2.51% 12.94% 5.50%

Summary

ScanSource beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

