Head-To-Head Analysis: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Future FinTech Group -30.11% -15.39% -13.19%

Risk and Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worldline and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.37 billion 1.38 -$889.10 million N/A N/A Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.58 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldline.

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Worldline on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

