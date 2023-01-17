Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $225.26 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,751,722,623 coins and its circulating supply is 13,031,797,623 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

