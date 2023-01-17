Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,232. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

