Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,232. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.