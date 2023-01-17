Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.10.
NYSE HBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
