Halliburton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 32,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 20,012 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,625. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

