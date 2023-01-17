H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

